The strict set of rules Meghan Markle must abide by now she's a member of the Royal family

Now that Meghan Markle is Duchess of Sussex she has to adhere to a strict set of rules you might not know about.

Markle has to give up plenty to marry a prince.
Here is a list of some of them now she is a part of the Royal family.

She can't vote: Although it isn't law, the Queen is expected to be neutral in political affairs and it's a rule all the royals adhere to.

No selfies: The pout is out! It's against royal protocol because the Queen isn't a fan, reportedly because she likes eye contact with her subjects.

She can't give autographs: Members of the Royal family are banned from signing their name because of the risk of forgery.

No more bare legs: This is a big no, no. Pantyhose are a must, even in summer. The bare legs were on display at the engagement shoot but that'll be the last.

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.
Meghan's also given up her social media presence, her blog and most importantly her career, all so she can marry a Prince.

Not exactly a feminist fairy-tale in 2018.

