'I still think I'm a giant loser' - Lorde opens up about her self-image

Lorde sees herself as a "giant loser".

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, otherwise known as Lorde, gives an insight into the life that she lives.
Source: Seven Sharp

The Green Light hitmaker may be famous worldwide but she admits she stills considers herself to be a bit of a loser.

She said: "I think that I maybe am five percent prettier [these days] I would estimate, but apart from that I think I'm still like a giant loser. So it's all good, really."

And the 20-year-old singer believes she was "braver" as a songwriter when she was younger but also feels a new sense of being emotionally brave with her latest album, Melodrama.

Speaking on Australian TV show The Project, she added: "I think in some ways I was braver when I was 15 and in some ways I'm braver than I've ever been now. A lot of people have said to me how this album is emotionally laid bare, I think. That sort of bravery I don't necessarily know that I had five years ago."

