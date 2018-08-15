 

Stevie Wonder visits ailing US soul singer Aretha Franklin

Associated Press
Stevie Wonder visited an ailing Aretha Franklin at her home in Detroit today.

Franklin's publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press today that the Reverand Jesse Jackson and Franklin's ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, also visited the Queen of Soul, who is seriously ill.

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told the AP on Monday that the singer is ill.

No more details were provided.

Franklin cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. The 76-year-old announced plans to retire last year, saying she would perform at "some select things."

Fans, friends and musicians influenced by Franklin offered positive words to the iconic singer when news broke that she was ill, including Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tyler Perry, Missy Elliott and Wayne Brady.

At her concert in Detroit yesterday night with Jay-Z, Beyonce thanked Franklin for her "beautiful music" and said "we love you."

Former US President Bill Clinton tweeted yesterday that he and Hillary Clinton "are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years.

"We hope you'll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you," Clinton wrote.

In an interview with the AP on Monday, Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown said, "May I wish the Queen of Soul all the best.

"Your music has moved and inspired a generation," he added, "so my prayers are with you. Wishing you all the best, queen."

Actress-singer Mandy Moore, who stars in "This Is Us" with Brown, said Franklin has "the most incredible legacy.

"Who is not a fan? I don't think there is anyone that Aretha Franklin's music has not touched or influenced in one way or another," she told the AP. "She's the best of the best."

Fans gathered today in Lafayette Park, directly in front of the White House, to pray for Franklin. With a saxophonist playing nearby, Rocky Twyman clutched a handwritten get-well card made from a white poster and appealed to passing tourists to sign it and pray for the singer.

The card read: "Book of Love and Healing for Aretha, the Queen."

Mr Twyman, of Rockville, Maryland, described himself as a longtime fan. He said he and his religious group held a prayer vigil outside the White House for Franklin in 2013, and she got better then.

"We're hoping that God will shine down upon her and heal her again," he said.

Tuva Johannessen, a tourist visiting from Norway, signed Twyman's get-well card. The 34-year-old said she has been listening to Franklin's music all her life.

"I loved how she has an ability to touch people's heart with her music," Johannessen said.

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. Source: Associated Press
Plans for a combined conference centre and movie museum in Wellington have been scrapped.

The Wellington City Council and The Movie Musuem Limited (TMML), a company set up by Sir Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Sir Richard Taylor, and Tania Rodger, announced yesterday they would part ways.

The plan to build a movie museum and convention centre on Cable St, opposite Te Papa, was first announced in 2015. At that time, it was expected to cost $134 million, but in this year's long term plan $165.5m was put aside for the project.

In a statement, mayor Justin Lester said the decision not to forge ahead with the plan was mutual and came after a series of meetings and correspondence between the two organisations.

The two sides had given the idea of a joint project the best possible shot but it had become clear the best option would be to build a movie museum and convention centre as separate entities.

TMML said despite the best efforts of everyone, the economics of the Cable St location proved to be a challenge for the movie museum.

"We remain committed to the creation of a movie museum in Wellington, and will now be considering other options," the company's statement said.

The city would still get a convention centre, with the council planning to start construction next year.

Mr Lester said instead of a movie museum the centre will have a 1500 m/sq exhibition space which will house large internationally significant exhibitions, and draw in visitors from across the country and overseas.

The council is in talks with Te Papa museum about a partnership for the operation of the exhibition space.

The council expected to lodge a resource consent for the convention centre and exhibition space within the coming months.

An artist's impression of the planned new building, as seen from Wakefield Street.
An artist's impression of the planned new building, as seen from Wakefield Street. Source: Supplied
1 NEWS
After three seasons of serving as a coach on reality television show School of Hard Knocks, All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan says he has learned a valuable lesson thanks to the at-risk kids he mentors.

"It's been a real growth for me," the former Blues coach told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today. "I guess I had judged, and do judge, people subconsciously. What that has made me do after three series is just don’t judge — just try to understand their background.

"The great thing is that most of these young people are really keen to turn their lives around, and they have some incredible challenges. (They’re) pretty courageous."

The series, which airs at 8.30 Wednesday evenings on TVNZ DUKE, follows Sir John as he puts the young athletes through intense rugby training, and an intense self-improvement regimen off the paddock.

He was joined on Breakfast today by Diaz Gillies, the youngest athlete on the team who Sir John lauded for his "big heart".

"They often don’t see the greatness in them that often we can see coming from the outside," Sir John explained.

"So often there’s a lot of negativity in their lives ... What we’re hoping is that the course just gives them the confidence to really keep growing that inner confidence so they can go out and attack the world.

"It’s challenging and rewarding all at the same time."

School of Hard Knocks, now in its third season on TVNZ’s DUKE, stars the All Blacks great turned youth mentor. Source: Breakfast
