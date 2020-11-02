TODAY |

Stevie Wonder urges Americans to vote in US presidential election

Source:  Associated Press

Stevie Wonder went back to his home state today to support Joe Biden in the final days of the US presidential campaign.

The singer was performing in his home state of Michigan in the final days of the US presidential campaign. Source: Newsroom

The singer called the November 3 election “the most important one in my lifetime”.

Wonder, who is from Saginaw, Michigan, also joked about President Donald Trump’s debate stage comments telling the far right group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by".

"You know what we say in the ghetto when someone says that, right?" he told the crowd. "You stand back and stand by and guess what? Watch yourself get your ass whipped."

Wonder was warming up the crowd before Biden and former President Barack Obama were slated to speak.

He’s a frequent performer at Democratic political events, and campaigned for both Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

