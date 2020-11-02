Stevie Wonder urges Americans to vote in US presidential election

Stevie Wonder went back to his home state today to support Joe Biden in the final days of the US presidential campaign.

The singer called the November 3 election “the most important one in my lifetime”.

Wonder, who is from Saginaw, Michigan, also joked about President Donald Trump’s debate stage comments telling the far right group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by".

"You know what we say in the ghetto when someone says that, right?" he told the crowd. "You stand back and stand by and guess what? Watch yourself get your ass whipped."

Wonder was warming up the crowd before Biden and former President Barack Obama were slated to speak.