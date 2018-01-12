Steven Spielberg says Hollywood sexual harassment scandal is ‘not a witch hunt’

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 21-year-old Kiwi singer last month announced she would be cancelling a planned show in Tel Aviv.
Ata Marsh and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers in Auckland.
It's time to understand that players need to look after their families before pleasing fans.
A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.
Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ