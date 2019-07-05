Steve Irwin's son Robert is his lookalike in crocodile snap

Robert Irwin looks the double of his late father Steve Irwin in a picture of them feeding the same crocodile 15 years apart.

The Australian zookeeper and television personality passed away at the age of 44 in 2006 when he was stabbed in the heart by a stingray whilst filming a documentary.

Now, his 15-year-old son has shared two images of the pair throwing meat into giant croc Murray's mouth as spectators looked on in the same place.

Robert captioned the Twitter post: "Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart."

Robert and his sister Bini Irwin's mother, Terri Irwin, added to the post: "Steve's mission is in good hands."

The family have continued the late Crocodile Hunter's conservation work ever since he passed away.

Bindi, 20, previously admitted she hopes Steve would be pleased with the progress they are making.

Speaking an episode of their reality show 'Crikey! It's the Irwins', Bindi said last year: "I think that maybe Dad might be out there somewhere, smiling, going, 'You beauty. You're using the boat.