TODAY |

Stepfather of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd shot, killed

Source:  Associated Press

The stepfather of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has been killed in Mississippi and their brother is being held in his death, a spokesman for the group confirmed today.

US rapper Slim Jxmmi. Source: Instagram / Slim Jxmmi

Police found a man dead at a home in the group's hometown of Tupelo about 9:30pm Monday. The man, identified by Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green as Floyd Sullivan, 62, died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Kerry Smalls, a spokesman for the duo, confirmed that Sullivan is their stepfather and their brother, Michael Brown, is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Tupelo Police Capt. Charles McDougald said the man’s adult son is a person of interest and is being held for psychiatric review.

“There were no other injuries reported in the home and no other suspects are being sought at this time," McDougald said.

He would not release or confirm the man's name, saying no charges have been filed.

McDougald did not say what led to the shooting, noting that the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Sullivan raised rappers Aaquil "Slim Jxmmi" Brown, 28, and Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown, 26, who make up the duo Rae Sremmurd. The group is known for their hits “Black Beatles”and "Throw Sum Mo," featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.

Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Iran launches missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing US troops, in revenge for killing of top general
2
Young daughter of Aussie firefighter wears helmet, refuses to leave coffin's side during funeral
3
Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019
4
'High chance' tropical cyclone will hit Fiji by end of week, MetService says
5
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Canadian investigation into New Zealand applicant for Auckland Art Gallery's top job blocked
00:33

Driver shoots two children who threw snowballs at car in Wisconsin

SpaceX launches dozens more mini internet satellites, testing new dark coating

South Australian man denies 46-year cold case murder of his wife