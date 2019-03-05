Stars pay tribute to Luke Perry, 'an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy'

Hollywood stars are sending tributes to actor Luke Perry, who died in hospital overnight aged 52 after suffering a major stroke.

Perry was best known for his role as Dylan in Beverly Hills 90210, and most recently in Riverdale.

He was a well-known and well-liked figure in Hollywood, and numerous co-stars and actors have sent tributes to him and his family.

Jennie Garth:

"My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss."

Ian Ziering:

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

Molly Ringwald:

"My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family."

Robin Givens:

"I am crushed and so sad to hear about his passing. He was the kindest and gentlest soul the world will ever know. I will remember fondly all our late night conversations and dinners. He cared so much about so many people and was beloved by all who knew him. He was a true friend. Such a big loss."

Ryan Seacrest:

"Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace."

Christine Elise McCarthy:

"With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.

Jon Cryer:

"I'm stunned. Such a lovely guy. With a wonderful sense of humor about fame and the pitfalls of Showbiz. This is just awful. Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob. Much respect."

Charlie Sheen:

L.P. You made every situation better, my man. Your elegance, your wit, your charm, and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. I am truly honored to have known you all of these years.

Seth Green:

"Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He's been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family."

Joss Whedon:

"The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted 'Buffy' to be. I asked if he'd ever seen 'Near Dark' and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we'd get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn't be gone."

Shannon Doherty:

"I can't talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him. It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

Alyssa Milano:

"I don’t understand how he's gone. His soul always shined so bright. His smile. His talent. His kindness. He was always the coolest person in the room. Rest with the angels, sweet Luke. I will never forget you."

Patricia Arquette: