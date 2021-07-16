Stars line up to audition for Seven Sharp: The Musical

After a fraught foray into musicals, TVNZ's lightweight current affairs show Seven Sharp may be getting its own.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the wake of Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells making fools of themselves on the stages of Les Misérables and Madagascar, singer Will Martin had a proposition — Seven Sharp: The Musical.

You can watch Martin and actor Jennifer Ward-Lealand in the video above, as they audition for the roles of Jeremy and Hilary.

But don't judge them too harshly — they're only the first contenders.