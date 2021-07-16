TODAY |

Stars line up to audition for Seven Sharp: The Musical

Source:  1 NEWS

After a fraught foray into musicals, TVNZ's lightweight current affairs show Seven Sharp may be getting its own.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Great works of art have been turned into musicals, so why not current affairs? Source: Seven Sharp

In the wake of Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells making fools of themselves on the stages of Les Misérables and Madagascar, singer Will Martin had a proposition — Seven Sharp: The Musical.

You can watch Martin and actor Jennifer Ward-Lealand in the video above, as they audition for the roles of Jeremy and Hilary. 

But don't judge them too harshly — they're only the first contenders. 

Jennifer Ward-Lealand and Will Martin as Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells, from the Seven Sharp sofa. Source: 1 NEWS

Entertainment
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:51
Kiwi athletes frustrated with NZ Olympic Committee over selection criteria
2
Dunedin farmer protest gets heated as woman has sign ripped from her hands
3
Major NZ bank set to drop two-year home loan rate
4
South Island towns cut off as wild weather persists
5
Is Labour funding the Mongrel Mob? What you need to know
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Lorde stuns in rooftop performance of hit new single Solar Power

Meghan, Prince Harry to develop new Netflix series

Britney Spears' lawyer of choice 'agrees to represent her' in conservatorship battle

Ed Sheeran self-isolating after Covid-19 scare