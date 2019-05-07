TODAY |

Starbucks coffee cup makes unexpected cameo in Game of Thrones scene

Associated Press
Game of Thrones fans got a taste of the modern world when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns.

The characters Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup in yesterday's episode.

Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe, which turned into an enduring meme today.

HBO poked fun at the oversight: "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

Amateur sleuths tried to determine where the coffee cup came from, with But some viewers who took to Twitter concluding it was from Starbucks. HBO only said it was from its craft services crew.

Even the show's executive producer, Bernie Caulfield, expressed disbelief that the cup made it on screen.

"Our onset prop people and decorators are so on it, 1,000 per cent," she said in an interview with Alison Stewart on WNYC's "All of it."

"Nowadays you can't believe what you see because people can put things into a photo that really doesn't exist, but I guess maybe it was there, I'm not sure," she said. "We're sorry!"

She also joked that Westeros was the first place to actually have a Starbucks: "It's a little known fact."

    Eagle-eyed viewers took to social media to express their disappointment over the out-of-place item.
