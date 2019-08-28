TODAY |

Star Wars hotel at Disney World set to be like a cruise into space

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
Tourism

It's going to be a cruise to nowhere, but that will be just fine with die-hard Star Wars fans.

Disney officials today offered new details on its recently announced Star Wars-themed resort in Florida.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be like a two-day cruise in that it drops visitors into a completely self-contained world. Except instead of travelling on the high seas, visitors will be made to feel like they've been launched from a parking lot at Walt Disney World in Florida to a spaceship millions of miles above Earth.

Once aboard the "ship," visitors become part of a narrative involving other passengers, crew members and cast members dressed as Chewbacca or stormtroopers. They are given tours of the ship's "bridge" where navigation and defence systems are explained. At various points during the two days, they may have to put knowledge they've acquired on the cruise to use as part of the storytelling, said Ann Morrow Johnson, a creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, during a presentation where video and still photography was prohibited.

A view near the entrance to the Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run ride is seen at the Star Wars themed land, Galaxy's Edge. Source: Associated Press

"There are characters on the ship, and many you will be meeting for the first time," Johnson said. "It's a dangerous time in the galaxy and you should be wary about who you make allegiances with because your choices matter. The choices will affect how your 'Star Wars' story unfolds."

Hotel room windows won't look out to the Florida sun and palm tree, but rather a screen showing the twinkly lights of stars in the vast darkness of space. The bedrooms have king-sized beds and also bunk beds built into the walls.

The opening date hasn't been announced yet, nor have prices been set, though given that a single-day admission to the Magic Kingdom can cost NZ$196.5 without tax, the cost might be something only Lando Calrissian can afford.

The details on the hotel were revealed as Walt Disney World prepares to open its NZ$1.5 billion, 5.6-hectare Star Wars-themed land at Disney's Hollywood Studios park on Friday. A near-identical park opened in Disneyland in California earlier this summer.

Visitors staying at the Star Wars hotel will get to visit the new land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, as their "port of call" during their two-day stay.

A robot cooks 'space meat' near the entrance of the Ronto Roasters restaurant in Galaxy's Edge in Hollywood Studios at Disney World. Source: Associated Press

Disney officials today gave new details on the most anticipated ride at the Star Wars land. Rise of the Resistance won't open at the Florida park until December, but Disney officials described it as one of the most ambitious and complicated rides ever built at a Disney park.

It has "everything that makes Star Wars Star Wars, all in one attraction," said Scott Trowbridge, creative portfolio executive at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Passengers on the ride are part of a rag-tag group of rebels who are pulled into the enemy First Order's ship, where they try to make their way to an escape pod using a ride system. Once they arrive at the escape pod, their ride car gets into a motion-based simulator. There's a stomach-in-throat surprise drop, and then the simulator makes them feel like they're returning to their home planet.

"There's a kick-in-the-pants final moment," Trowbridge said.

Along the way, passengers encounter the Star Wars characters of Rey, Poe and Kylo Ren.

In a sneak peak of the unfinished ride given to journalists, doors swoosh open to reveal the command bridge of a Star Destroyer. Three dozen stormtroopers are lined up in three rows before a gigantic screen of small stars set against the blackness of space.

Ben Cline, his wife, Jen, and their two grade-school-age children, planned to wake up in the middle of the night Friday so they can be among the first tourists to see the Florida version of the Star Wars land.

"It just sounds awesome, everything we've heard about it," said Cline, a lifelong Star Wars fans who was visiting from Raleigh, North Carolina. "There's a whole new generation of kids who will get exposed to it."

Park visitors walk near the entrance to the Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run ride in Galaxy's Edge. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
The National Party leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about how the buyback scheme has been a “fiasco”.
National unlikely to support further gun law changes after buyback 'fiasco', Simon Bridges says
2
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
3
Sir Graham said as the coach you get close to players, making the news all the more heartbreaking to tell.
Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says
4
The Breakfast newsreader is set to take up his new role as TVNZ’s Europe correspondent.
Breakfast pays tribute to 'master of eye rolls' Daniel Faitaua on his last day as host
5
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:39
Reporter Julian Lee spoke with Mckesson, who’s here to promote his new book.

Black Lives Matter leader DeRay Mckesson spreading his message in Aotearoa
Asthma and Respiratory Foundation chief executive Letitia O’Dwyer joined Breakfast to discuss the alternative to smoking.

Utah investigates 21 cases of lung disease linked to vaping

Celebrity Treasure Island week 2: It's the hunger games, literally
at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Missy Elliott honoured at MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift among big winners