Star Wars has no plans to digitise Carrie Fisher in future films

The makers of Star Wars have put a quick end to rumors that while Carrie Fisher has died, her Princess Leia may live on.

Making a rare foray into the sprawling world of Star Wars speculation, Lucasfilm said yesterday that there are no plans to digitally recreate Fisher to appear in future episodes of the movie saga.

"There is a rumor circulating that we would like to address," a company statement said.

"We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa."

Fisher, who reprised her role as Leia in 2015's Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, had finished shooting Star Wars: Episode VIII, due out next December, when she died on December 27 of cardiac arrest at age 60.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds died the next day.

But Fisher had also been slated to appear in Episode IX, scheduled for release in 2019.

That film is still being scripted, and the writers are deciding how to handle her death.

Lucasfilm insists Episode VIII will be Fisher's last.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family," the company's statement said.