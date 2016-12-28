 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on flight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, has died. She was 60.

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died earlier today in Los Angeles.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," read the statement from publicist Simon Halls.

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.
Source: Associated Press

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a cardiac arrest on board a flight to Los Angeles.

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher passed away today at the age of 60.

Source: Associated Press

She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit Shampoo, and also appeared in Austin Powers, The Blues Brothers, Charlie's Angels, Hannah and Her Sisters Scream 3 and When Harry Met Sally."

But Fisher is best remembered as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars in 1977 with her now-iconic braided buns, who uttered the immortal phrase, "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope."

Fisher played a part in which she was tough, feisty and powerful, even if at one point she was chained to Jabba the Hutt.

As Star Wars fans mourn the loss of Carrie Fisher, we look back on one of her iconic scenes as Princess Leia.
Source: Disney

She reprised the role in Episode VII of the series, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, and her digitally rendered image appears in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Best selling autobiography

Fisher long battled drug addiction and mental illness. She said she smoked pot at age 13, used LSD by 21 and was first diagnosed as bipolar at age 24.

She was treated with electroconvulsive therapy and medication.

In 1987, her thinly veiled autobiography Postcards From the Edge became a best seller. It became a 1990 film starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep.

More books followed: Delusions of Grandma, Surrender the Pink, The Best Awful, Shockaholic and this year's autobiography, The Princess Diarist, in which she revealed that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of "Star Wars."

Ever ready to satirize herself, she has even played "Carrie Fisher" a few times, as in David Cronenberg's dark Hollywood sendup Maps to the Stars and in an episode of Sex and the City.

In the past 15 years, Fisher also had a somewhat prolific career as a television guest star, recently in the Amazon show Catastrophe as the mother of Rob Delaney's lead, and perhaps most memorably as a has-been comedy legend on "30 Rock."

Her one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, which she's performed on and off across the country since 2006, was turned into a book, made its way to Broadway in 2009 and was captured for HBO in 2010.

Little was off-limits in the show.

She discussed the scandal that engulfed her superstar parents, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher (he ran off with Elizabeth Taylor); her brief marriage to singer Paul Simon; the time the father of her daughter left her for a man; and the day she woke up next to the dead body of a platonic friend who had overdosed in her bed.

"I'm a product of Hollywood inbreeding. When two celebrities mate, something like me is the result," she said in the show.

At another point, she cracked: "I don't have a problem with drugs so much as I have a problem with sobriety."

Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother Todd Fisher, and her mother.

In a 2009 interview with The Associated Press, Fisher wasn't coy about revealing details about her unusual life, whether it was about drug addiction, mental illness or her failed relationships.

She hoped to destigmatize mental health problems.

"People relate to aspects of my stories and that's nice for me because then I'm not all alone with it," she said.

"Also, I do believe you're only as sick as your secrets. If that's true, I'm just really healthy."

In this 1977 image provided by 20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, from left, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill are shown in a scene from "Star Wars" movie released by 20th Century-Fox.

Source: Associated Press

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher

Source: Twitter: Carrie Fisher

The Princess Leia actress suffered a cardiac arrest while on a flight to Los Angeles yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

4
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

00:44
5
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

'Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my amazing daughter' - Carrie Fisher's mother

The Star Wars actress has died aged 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.


03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.


03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder.

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ