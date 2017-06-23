Star from hit US show Castle, Nathan Fillion, confirmed for Auckland’s Armageddon expo

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.
Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.
Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More