'Stand with me' – Best Actress winner Frances McDormand asks women in Oscars crowd to rise in solidarity

Frances McDormand capped an awards season of accolades with the biggest one of all, an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

After offering thanks for the award, McDormand turned serious and said: "Now I want to get some perspective."

She asked all the other female nominees in every category to stand up in the audience.

"Meryl, if you do it, everyone else will," she said to best-actress nominee Meryl Streep, who sat in the front row of the Dolby Theatre.

"Look around everybody, because we all have stories to tell and projects that need to be financed," McDormand said, urging the decision-makers not to talk about proposals at the post-show parties but to meet in the office.

McDormand beat out Sally Hawkins of The Shape of Water, Margot Robbie of I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan of Lady Bird, and 21-time nominee Streep of The Post.