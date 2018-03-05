 

'Stand with me' – Best Actress winner Frances McDormand asks women in Oscars crowd to rise in solidarity

The passionate speech from McDormand was a highlight of Hollywood's big night.
North America

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:30
2
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

00:11
3
00:20
4
The broadcaster says the "scary" incident happened in a Queenstown pub where her parents had taken her two kids for dinner.

Watch: Toni Street says 'complete stranger' filmed her daughter on playground pole

00:27
5
Aussie vice-captain has to be held back as relations between Australia and Proteas turn sour.

Raw: Startling CCTV captures David Warner’s ugly dressing room showdown with de Kock

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Waikato River

Fears for man missing after jumping into Waikato River following police pursuit on Saturday

"The driver was seen swimming north in the river before disappearing from view."

Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Crusaders V Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders dominate, Blues fall and Rebels shine in Australia

Campbell Burnes breaks down week two's action and how it reflects where the teams are at early on.

00:30
01:34
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

