Stan Walker releases single ahead of nationwide tour

One of Aotearoa’s biggest artists is back with brand new music and a nationwide tour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new album will be Stan Walker’s first since Truth and Soul was released in 2015, with his latest tour seeing him play nine dates in nine different cities.

He partnered with Australian singer Celina Sharma, releasing their single ‘Don’t Worry Baby’ today.

“With this song, it wasn’t easy but it was the best that I thought [to release as a single], it’s about how intensely I love.

“I’m an intense lover, like I’d die for you, I’d ride for you. Whatever you need. If I love you, that’s it. It’s game over.”

Walker’s album ‘All In’, his first in six years, is nearing completion and he hinted to Breakfast’s Jenny May that it's not the only project in the pipeline.

“This whole album, if I can say anything, is all soul and R&B. The seasons of my life over the last four years; love, heartbreak, time of change, racism, mental health, everything.

“It’s probably the most articulate way I can share what I’ve been through.”

Kiwi musician Stan Walker. Source: Supplied

The nationwide tour will kick off in September with a performance in his hometown in Mt Maunganui before ending it in the Auckland Town Hall.

He’ll be joined by fellow artists Kingz, Louis Baker, Hamo Dell and Crete for each of the nine shows.

Stan Walker also announced on Breakfast that he’ll be donating all of the proceeds from his tour to Mike King’s mental health foundation; I Am Hope.

“I feel like it's so easy for everyone and anyone, including me, to share something that’s free like we actually don’t have to put any effort into it. But I feel like it’s money where my mouth is, actually give my two cents.”

When it comes to leaving a legacy, Walker says he wants to be able to give back to the next generation by supporting mental health services.

“It’s not about looking at me, I'm doing a good thing. It’s investing into the next generation. It’s investing into our future, our rangatahi.”

He noted having battled his own journey with mental health struggles, having previously opened up to Sunday about his own childhood trauma.

“I see what Mike King is doing and he’s doing it for our kids. Not just him but the whole I Am Hope team and their sacrifices.

“My legacy is about what I leave and I feel if I can't be all about it. Then I’m kind of all talk.”