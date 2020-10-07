Stan Walker gets engaged to partner Lou Tyson

Kiwi superstar singer Stan Walker has announced his engagement to his partner Lou Tyson today.

Lou Tyson and Stan Walker. Source: Facebook/Stan Walker

Walker posted a picture of him and Tyson showing off their engagement ring on his Facebook page along with a statement detailing the happy news.

"When you know, you sometimes still dont know lol... But with you I always knew...

"She said yes after like the 15th time hahaha...

"No person I’d rather spend the rest of my life with than you... My best mate... The one I can be my ultimate, weird, dramatic, emotional, true, honest self with...

"I can truthfully say, I have found my soul mate...

"I love you my fiancé...

"Mo ake tonu ake," Walker's message reads.

