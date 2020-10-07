TODAY |

Stan Walker gets engaged to partner Lou Tyson

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi superstar singer Stan Walker has announced his engagement to his partner Lou Tyson today.

Lou Tyson and Stan Walker. Source: Facebook/Stan Walker

Walker posted a picture of him and Tyson showing off their engagement ring on his Facebook page along with a statement detailing the happy news.

"When you know, you sometimes still dont know lol... But with you I always knew...

"She said yes after like the 15th time hahaha...

"No person I’d rather spend the rest of my life with than you... My best mate... The one I can be my ultimate, weird, dramatic, emotional, true, honest self with...

"I can truthfully say, I have found my soul mate...

"I love you my fiancé...

"Mo ake tonu ake," Walker's message reads.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stan Walker opens up about his horrific childhood in a TVNZ Sunday exclusive. Source: Sunday

Walker recently appeared on Sunday in a revealing story detailing his tough upbringing. The full segment can be viewed in the video above.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Stan Walker gets engaged to partner Lou Tyson
2
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering
3
Ardern responds to Greta Thunberg's criticism over NZ's climate change declaration
4
Police bracing for all-out bikie gang war after execution at Perth motorsport event
5
Cabinet agrees in principle to getting Australia travel bubble running by early next year, Jacinda Ardern says
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Charley Pride, country's first Black superstar, dies at 86 from Covid-19
00:19

Stephen Colbert lavishes praise on New Zealand's Covid-19 pandemic response

Wellington's world-famous cat, Mittens' official song goes to number one in charts

The celebrities making an effort to brighten a bleak 2020