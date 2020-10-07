Stan Walker gets engaged to partner Alex King

Kiwi superstar singer Stan Walker has announced his engagement to his partner Alex King today.
Walker posted a picture of him and King showing off their engagement ring on his Facebook page along with a statement detailing the happy news.
"When you know, you sometimes still dont know lol... But with you I always knew...
"She said yes after like the 15th time hahaha...
"No person I’d rather spend the rest of my life with than you... My best mate... The one I can be my ultimate, weird, dramatic, emotional, true, honest self with...
"I can truthfully say, I have found my soul mate...
"I love you my fiancé...
"Mo ake tonu ake," Walker's message reads.
Walker recently appeared on Sunday in a revealing story detailing his tough upbringing. The full segment can be viewed in the video above.