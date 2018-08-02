Stan Walker announces first NZ tour in five years - 'A big thank you to all my loyal, PATIENT fans'

Australian-Kiwi singer Stan Walker has announced he'll be on tour around the country for the first time in five years.
Walker posted the news to his Instagram, captioning it, "Finally after 5 years & a couple times postponed lol... AOTEAROA I am 'finally' touring the country... Ain't nothing stopping me this time... tickets will be available 8.8.18 at www.ticketspace.nz. Don't miss out fam!!!
Also a big thank you to all my loyal, PATIENT fans... I love & appreciate you all for sticking with me & riding with me through it all".
Walker is expected to play 12 shows beginning in Queenstown in late October, before concluding in Auckland in November.
The singer will be joined by special guest Jackson Owens.
His upcoming tour marks the first time Walker will be performing after having his stomach removed last year.