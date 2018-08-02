 

Stan Walker announces first NZ tour in five years - 'A big thank you to all my loyal, PATIENT fans'

Australian-Kiwi singer Stan Walker has announced he'll be on tour around the country for the first time in five years.

Walker posted the news to his Instagram, captioning it, "Finally after 5 years & a couple times postponed lol... AOTEAROA I am 'finally' touring the country... Ain't nothing stopping me this time... tickets will be available 8.8.18 at www.ticketspace.nz. Don't miss out fam!!!
Also a big thank you to all my loyal, PATIENT fans... I love & appreciate you all for sticking with me & riding with me through it all".

Source: Instagram / Stan Walker

Walker is expected to play 12 shows beginning in Queenstown in late October, before concluding in Auckland in November.

The singer will be joined by special guest Jackson Owens.

His upcoming tour marks the first time Walker will be performing after having his stomach removed last year.

Source: Instagram / Stan Walker
There's a slice of New Zealand in the Hollywood blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Fallout, hitting screens this week.

Not only were some of the film's jaw dropping action sequences filmed in Central Otago, but Ngāi Tahu-owned company Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters was the "go-to" during production here.

General manager and pilot Pat West says the company has around 30 years experience providing aerial support for the film industry, and they "had the staff, the pilots, and the expertise to be able to deliver" for the US blockbuster.

"The build-up probably started two months beforehand, at its peak we were operating 13 machines," he said.

"It was fairly intense, there was a lot going on within a short period of time."

Experienced pilot for Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters, Alfie Speight, did aerial filming for the film.

"He flew the camera ship - he's been doing that for sort of 40 odd years," Mr West said.

"He's very experienced, he knows what the director's looking for."

The Kiwi team were also impressed by Tom Cruise, who learnt to fly a helicopter in order to carry out his own stunts.

"There were no stunt doubles, which is not the norm," Mr West said

"For the amount of time he'd been flying he was extremely good, you've got to take your hat off to the guy."

When asked if he managed to get a sneak peak of any footage during production here, Mr West smiled, adding “we might of".

And, the company's now looking forward to seeing the final product on the big screen.

"We're all heading out on Thursday night to go and have a look and see what we managed to produce for them," Mr West said. 

Some jaw-dropping action scenes were filmed in Central Otago, while a Ngāi Tahu helicopter company ferried crew. Source: 1 NEWS
We're all well acquainted with the stars of New Zealand film names like Sam Neil, Anna Pacquin, Taika Waititi.

But last night saw the launch of some unfamiliar faces to the big screen.

They're the stars of a new documentary She Shears that's debuting right now at the New Zealand International Film Festival.

"This fresh dispatch from the heartland introduces two legendary shearers - and three in the making - as they head for black-short glory at the Golden Shears," reads a description of the film on the NZIFF website.

Watch the video above as Hilary Barry brings you the story.

She Shears is debuting at the New Zealand International Film Festival. Source: Seven Sharp
