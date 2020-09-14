TODAY |

Stan Walker adds more shows to 2020 book tour

Source:  1 NEWS

More shows have been added to Stan Walker’s 2020 book tour due to popular demand from the public.

Stan Walker Source: Stan Walker

The tour is being hosted by Mike King and will see Walker discuss his new memoir, Impossible: My Story.

The singer will also perform acoustic renditions of some of his hits, including Bigger, Give and Choose.

Four new shows are being added in Taupō, Hamilton, Rotorua and Auckland.

There have also been changes to dates of the Tauranga and New Plymouth shows.

All dates and tickets for the new shows will be available from Ticketspace on Thursday 17 September.

Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Music
