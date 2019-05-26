TODAY |

Stan Lee's former manager arrested on elder abuse charges

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Crime and Justice

A former business manager of Stan Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book legend.

Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona on an outstanding arrest warrant after being charged by Los Angeles County prosecutors earlier this month.

Morgan faces felony charges including theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult. A misdemeanor count also alleges elder abuse.

Authorities say Morgan sought to capitalise on the Marvel Comic mastermind's wealth and exert influence over Lee even though he had no authority to act on his behalf.

Police say Morgan pocketed more than $262,000 (NZ$399,000) from autograph signing sessions Lee did in May 2018. Authorities say Morgan at one point also took Lee from his Hollywood Hills home to a Beverly Hills condominium "where Morgan had more control over Lee."

Lee's daughter said in a request for a restraining order last year that Morgan was manipulating the mentally declining Lee, preventing him from seeing family and friends, and trying to take control of his money and business affairs.

Attorney Alex Kessel has said Morgan has never abused or taken advantage of Lee. Kessel said in an email on Saturday (local time) that he had been in contact with prosecutors to arrange for Morgan to surrender on Tuesday.

"It is unfortunate that the DA and police did not honour our commitment to surrender next week and arrested him," Kessel said in an email.

Lee died in November at the age of 95.

Morgan's bail has been set at $300,000 (NZ$457,000). He will eventually be extradited to Los Angeles to face the charges.

Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Residents complain that raucous parties are often held at the park where a man died early this morning.
Police name 'fun-loving, hard-working young man' killed in South Auckland park shooting
2
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
3
Osei-Nketia, 17, finished his 100m heat in 10.74 seconds in windy and wet conditions in Christchurch.
Teenage sprinting sensation Eddie Osei-Nketia confirmed to represent New Zealand
4
Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'
5
Experts urge businesses to prioritise employees' wellbeing
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
This rendering released by Disney and Lucasfilm shows the planned Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu that will be part of a 14-acre expansion project called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, then in the fall at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. The lands will include two signature attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. (Disney Parks/Lucasfilm via AP)

Stormtroopers ready to entertain thousands with Star Wars section at Disneyland set to open
01:59
The war of words in the central city comes as yet another state in the US rolls back abortion rights while in New Zealand there has been a delay in drafting legislation to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

Protesters rally for and against abortion in Auckland's CBD
Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.

Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
00:33
Residents complain that raucous parties are often held at the park where a man died early this morning.

Homicide investigation launched after man dies from critical injuries in South Auckland park