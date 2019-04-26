TODAY |

Stage damaged in explosion on set of new James Bond film, crew member injured

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Movies

An explosion on the set of the new James Bond movie has injured one crew member and damaged a stage at Pinewood Studios.

The film's official Twitter account said the accident today came from a "controlled explosion." No one was injured on set but a crew member outside the stage sustained a minor injury. The exterior of a stage was also damaged at the studio facilities outside London.

This is the second production incident on the untitled 25th installment in the 007 franchise.

Shooting was set back in late May after Daniel Craig hurt his foot while performing a stunt in Jamaica. He underwent minor ankle surgery that required two weeks of rehabilitation.

Representatives for the film did not immediately respond to messages on the explosion.

Daniel Craig will play the iconic character for a fifth time with Oscar winner Rami Malek has been cast as a villain.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the public as she leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle in England Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)
Queen a fan of Poi E, confirms Patea Māori Club member who just received honour
2
The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
3
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
4
Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
5
Video shows the moment police arrested the suspect.
At least four dead after 'insane' Darwin shooting rampage - suspect arrested
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
<P> Pictured: Mel Brown, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm <P> <B>Ref: SPL470606 111212 </B><BR/> Picture by: Neil Warner / Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR/> New York: 212-619-2666<BR/> London: 870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>

Spice Girls world tour has '50/50' chance of happening
00:24
Kenghua Ren was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the cold-hearted prank.

YouTube star sentenced to prison for tricking homeless man into eating an Oreo biscuit filled with toothpaste

Swedish court rules not to extradite Julian Assange for rape probe
Ozark Mountains in Autumn.

US music festival organisers, pilot killed in helicopter crash near festival grounds