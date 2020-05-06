TODAY |

Stacey, Scotty Morrison to host new show featuring Kiwis' historical treasures hidden in their homes

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis are encouraged to get involved with a new TVNZ show hosted by Te Karere presenter Scotty Morrison and his wife, radio personality Stacey Morrison.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Te Karere presenter Scotty Morrison and wife Stacey Morrison of The Hits Drive Show spoke to Seven Sharp about the new series. Source: Seven Sharp

National Treasures encourages New Zealanders to explore within their own homes and find hidden riches from their pasts.

If you do happen to have an historical treasure squirreled away in your house, you can submit it along with any personal stories you may have about it.

Stacey says they want to tell the last 100 years of New Zealand's history in 100 items.

"A treasure is anything that we treasure ourselves - it doesn't have to mean a lot of money, it's the story that we unlock," she told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Some examples include a bus ticket on the day of the Christchurch earthquakes or a ticket to a Bob Marley concert.

"All of those things can tell stories and that's what we want to hear," she says.

"We want things that are different, that are weird, that are controversial, all of those things."

Now's a great time to get searching, with Kiwis stuck at home during the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Morrisons says.

For the show, the Morrisons will head around the country on a roadshow talking to Kiwis about the stories behind their heirlooms.

At the end, the items will be displayed at Te Papa museum in Wellington.

"We want to celebrate New Zealand's nationhood... and whatever we treasure and the stories these items hold," Stacey says.

People can contribute photos and their stories of their items on the National Treasures website for a chance to be featured.

The series will air on TVNZ1 next year.

Entertainment
Television
TVNZ
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
In fiery exchange, Simon Bridges accuses Dr Bloomfield of holding back info
2
Life at Level 2: Will schools be fully open, what about gyms?
3
'I will not roll the dice' - PM pushes back as Simon Bridges continues lockdown criticism in Parliament
4
White Island survivor shares latest update on recovery after having staples removed
5
Tauranga man sentenced for malnourished puppies, including one that had to be euthanised
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:29

'A hit and run, it’s a crime' - Hilary Barry attempts social distance haircut on Jeremy Wells
00:42

Taika Waititi to direct new Star Wars film
04:12

Jeremy Wells uses his 'psychic ability' to track down man with amazing hair in old photo studio picture

Game of Thrones star deadlifts record breaking 500kgs