Splore line-up features huge focus on female acts - including a mystery guest

Next year's sold-out Splore festival features an unprecedented focus on female artists, with a majority of the acts being female.

Source: 1 NEWS

At next year's festival, 100 per cent of the acts on the festival's main stage will be female or gender-mixed, and overall, the ratio of female to male artists at the event will be 3:2.

Festival director John Minty said the event, at Auckland's Tapapakanga Regional Park, has always had a diverse mixture of artists, but that a wealth of incredible female artists in the country meant it was easy to fill the stages with talent.

Main stage female headliners include The Topp Twins, Reb Fountain, Hollie Smith, Maisey Rika, Tali (Live), Deva Mahal, Princess Chelsea, Estere, Lou’ana, Aroha, Earth Tongue and ORIKoL.

Shapeshifter will also perform on the main stage, but with a mystery female guest.

Clarke Gayford, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's fiancé and former George FM DJ, has been announced as one of the acts.

However, there's no word on whether his famous partner is the mystery female guest accompanying Shapeshifter.

Lorde also teased new music earlier this year when she urged Kiwis to get out and vote.

The festival runs from February 26-28, and is sold out, but people can register to get onto a list to buy tickets that are cancelled here.