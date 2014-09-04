Spielberg's company signs multi-movie Netflix deal

Steven Spielberg, a filmmaker synonymous with big-screen enchantment, has set a new deal with Netflix in which his production company, Amblin Partners, will make multiple feature films per year for the streaming giant.

Steven Spielberg. Source: Associated Press

The partnership announced today is a major get for the company that, amid increasing competition, brings perhaps the most beloved film director more officially into the streaming fold.

The deal doesn’t specifically include any movies to be directed by Spielberg.