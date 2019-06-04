TODAY |

Spice Girls world tour has '50/50' chance of happening

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Music

The Spice Girls could still go on a world tour once they have completed their UK stadium dates, Simon Fuller has claimed.

Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C are currently on their Spice World - 2019 Tour minus Victoria Beckham who didn't want to be involved and their last scheduled date is on June 15 at Wembley Stadium in London.

It had been widely speculated that the foursome would take the show around the globe but nothing materialised.

However, Fuller - who has been instrumental behind the scenes in putting the tour together - insists more dates could be announced and he's ready and waiting if the Wannabe hitmakers want to do it.

Speaking to the new issue of Music Week, he said: "That is really down to the girls. We can kick into gear at 24 hours' notice. It was important for them to get back together and tour Britain, because there's such a connection.

"I'd say it's 50/50; if it happens, great, if it doesn't, then it's all been good."

Fuller - who was responsible for putting the Spice Girls together - insists a decision will be made "soon" on whether or not "the tour will extend to other parts of the world".

Mother-of-two Geri, 46, previously admitted she wasn't sure if she wanted to take the Spice World - 2019 Tour outside of the UK because of her commitments as a mother to her kids, daughter Bluebell, 12, and Montague, two - is keen to present a more refined image of herself.

Ginger Spice - who is married Christian Horner - previously said: "I'm just seeing how it goes, particularly because of my children. It's about trying to find balance. This tour is about celebrating girl power for the fans. It needs to happen at this moment in time."

The Spice Girls last toured after reuniting in 2007, with their greatest hits shows wrapping up in 2008. The final time they performed as a five-piece was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

<P> Pictured: Mel Brown, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm <P> <B>Ref: SPL470606 111212 </B><BR/> Picture by: Neil Warner / Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR/> New York: 212-619-2666<BR/> London: 870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>
Spice Girls arrive at 'Viva Forever' musical in London. Source: Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Two people were killed in the Canterbury crash.
Two people dead after crash involving car and cattle truck in Canterbury
2
The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
3
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
4
Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
5
Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against seven accusers
04:17
J.R.R Tolkien was the man who wrote The Lord of the Rings.

Watch: Hilary Barry chats with Nicholas Hoult, star of film Tolkien
You Are Us/Arohanui organisers present Christchurch Mayor, Lianne Dalziel with cheque of $1,327,534.52

More than $1.3 million raised for terrorist attack victims' families through You Are Us/Aroha Nui concerts

Four new Harry Potter eBooks set for release next month