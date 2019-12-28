Speculation Billie Eilish will perform new James Bond movie song at Oscars

Billie Eilish is set to perform at the Oscars.

Billie Eilish wears an upcycled Burberry outfit as she poses in the press room with the award for new artist of the year and favourite alternative rock artist at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

The 18-year-old singer has been confirmed to be delivering a "special" performance at the Academy Awards on February 10.

The Academy announced the news today on social media, with a picture of Billie alongside the text: "A special performance from Billie Eilish live at the Oscars. Sunday, February 9th."

As of the time of writing, it's unknown what song Billie will be performing at the star-studded award ceremony, but fans suspect she might use the stage to unveil the theme song to upcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.