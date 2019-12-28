Speculation Billie Eilish will perform new James Bond movie song at Oscars

Billie Eilish is set to perform at the Oscars.
The 18-year-old singer has been confirmed to be delivering a "special" performance at the Academy Awards on February 10.
The Academy announced the news today on social media, with a picture of Billie alongside the text: "A special performance from Billie Eilish live at the Oscars. Sunday, February 9th."
As of the time of writing, it's unknown what song Billie will be performing at the star-studded award ceremony, but fans suspect she might use the stage to unveil the theme song to upcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.
Billie was named earlier this month as the artist who will perform the track, making her the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song.