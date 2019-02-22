TODAY |

Special prosecutor to investigate decision to drop charges against Jussie Smollett

Associated Press
A judge appointed a special prosecutor today to investigate the decision by Cook County prosecutors to dismiss all charges against actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to the police by claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago in January.

Cook County Judge Michael Toomin suggested that the county's state's attorney, Kim Foxx, mishandled the Smollett case by appointing a top aide to oversee it after she recused herself.

Foxx had been in contact with a relative of the actor and had been approached by former first lady Michelle Obama's one-time chief of staff on behalf of Smollett's family, and she explained at the time that she was recusing herself to avoid "even the perception of a conflict" of interest.

In his ruling, Toomin said he had no problem with Foxx's February recusal, but that it should have included a request for a special prosecutor. He said she had no right to hand the case off to someone from her office, which he said amounted to naming her own special prosecutor.

Foxx has been under fire for her handling the investigation, including from the Chicago Police Department and the former mayor.

Her office charged Smollett with 16 counts of disorderly conduct after police concluded that Smollett had staged the early-morning January 29 attack on himself and had two acquaintances - Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo - help him pull it off.

A police official says "Empire" actor is now considered a suspect "for filing a false police report".
Actor Jussie Smollett. Source: Associated Press

But it stunningly dropped all of the charges weeks later, prompting an outcry from police and leading a former state appellate judge, Sheila O'Brien, to call for a special prosecutor.

In filing a petition requesting a special prosecutor, O'Brien said it appeared to her and others that Smollett had "received special treatment" from Foxx's office.

Foxx has defended her handling of the case and said Smollett was treated no differently than thousands of other defendants in low-level cases whose charges have been similarly dropped since she took office. And Foxx, who has publicly wondered if her being black has anything to do with the criticism she has received, said she would welcome an independent investigation.

But her office opposed such a special prosecutor, explaining that the investigation would just duplicate the efforts of a county inspector general's office probe that is already underway.

Gloria Schmidt is the attorney for Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. Source: Associated Press
