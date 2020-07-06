TODAY |

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Source:  Associated Press

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks to such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91.

Ennio Morricone performs in concert at Wizink Center on May 07, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Source: Getty

Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday in a Rome hospital of complications following a fall, in which he broke a leg.

During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007.

Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned Italian and Hollywood directors, in movies including “The Untouchables” by Brian de Palma, “The Hateful Eight” by Quentin Tarantino and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gillo Pontecorvo.

In total, he produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

Entertainment
Music
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Over 3000 nurses, healthcare workers to strike across NZ at the end of this month
2
Mum of six who lived the gang life inspired by whānau's struggles to become a nurse
3
Pauline Hanson axed from The Today Show over racist remarks about those caught up in hard Covid-19 lockdown
4
Police carrying out investigation after sudden death of child in Whanganui
5
Australian woman dies after cat scratches her then licks wound
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Friends stars to be tested for Covid-19, quarantined before filming reunion special next month
00:33

Kanye West says he is running for US President

UK judge allows Amber Heard in court for Depp testimony
04:01

Sam Neill reveals pastime that kept him sane during lockdown as he's honoured with prestigious NZ award