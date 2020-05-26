TODAY |

South Auckland teen Josh Stylah's Polynesian-inspired tune proves a hit on TikTok

Source:  1 NEWS

The music of South Auckland teenager Joshua Stylah is being listened to and shared by millions.

It's caught the attention of celebrities all around the world including Jimmy Fallon, Jenifer Lopez and Lizzo. Source: 1 NEWS

By Zion Dayal

His tune Laxed has more than 6.5 million streams on Spotify and more than 38 million creations on TikTok.

The 17-year-old's Polynesian-inspired tune has caught the attention of celebrities all around the world including Jimmy Fallon, Jenifer Lopez and Lizzo.

RnB superstar Jason Derulo ran into controversy after sampling Stylah's beat in one of his songs without crediting the Manurewa High School Student.

It seemed like Derulo quickly learned his lesson, posting another TikTok video but this time giving Stylah a shout-out. 

Stylah isn't the only Kiwi making waves on TikTok, with Kiwi singer Benee's songs Supalonely and Glitter also going viral on the social media app. 

But for Stylah, his catchy beat is so popular it's landed him a contract with Sony Entertainment.

