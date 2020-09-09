South Auckland suburb stars alongside LA in video for Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s Savage Love

South Auckland suburb Manurewa stars alongside LA in the newly released video for Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s Savage Love.

The video sees Derulo singing on the Hollywood Hills and various LA beaches, but it is also interwoven with scenes shot in Manurewa, where 17-year-old producer Jawsh 685, real name Joshua Christian Nanai, lives.

Jawsh is seen dancing in a cul-de-sac, sitting on a couch being held by his friends, getting a haircut, and adding sirens to cars and bikes.

The dance crews of both Derulo and Jawsh 685 incorporate some of the dance moves inspired by the song on TikTok.

Still in high school, South Auckland's Jawsh 685 recalls 'shock' of topping UK music chart

Samoan and NZ flags also feature heavily in the clips of South Auckland.