South Auckland duo Adeaze back with a new album in honour of their late mum

The ultimate Mother's Day gift would have to be the one two brothers have created to honour their mum following her death.

Adeaze, the South Auckland duo with the velvet voices, are back with a new album, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reports.

The brothers Viiz and Nainz Tupa'i put on countless concerts in the lounge for their mum and after her death they decided there was no better way to pay tribute to her than through song.

Whether they were singing with Aaradhna, or with their mum, Adeaze was always in perfect harmony, and they say it's all because of their mum.

"Every time we had family come over or just visitors come over, it could be random people, she'd say 'Go to your room, get changed! Grab your guitars, you're going to put on a performance for all your family!'" Nainz said.

Selepa Tupa'i passed away in September 2015, and though it was devastating for the whole family, it hit younger brother Viiz hard.

"Believe it or not, I'm doing really well at the moment. The last couple of years, I was 100 million times worse," Viiz said.

The family started a performing arts school 10 years ago, but when mum died, for Viiz teaching was too much and so was singing.

So it came as a complete surprise last year when Viiz told Nainz he wanted to release an album - for their mum.

"We love our mum that much we wanted to put out this album of all her favourite songs," Nainz said.

"And a lot of the songs were hymns, songs our mother had taught us growing up and the songs she really, really loved me and this guy (Viiz) singing."

Viiz said: "This was probably the hardest album to record, because you get the emotions and everything, and then your voice - you can't even sing."

And the album is not dedicated just to their mum.

"If there was no mums, there'd be nobody. Even Donald Trump had a mum." Nainz said.

Viiz wondered: "Did he? Did he have a mum?"

One of Selepa's proudest moments came when former Prime Minister Helen Clark declared Adeaze her favourite Kiwi band.

So, with mum-to-be Jacinda Ardern now in charge, "We could sing for you when you have baby," Viiz said.

For many mums there's no better Mother's Day gift than sibling harmony.