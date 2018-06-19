 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Soundcloud rapper XXXTentacion dead after Florida shooting

share

Source:

1 NEWS

American rapper XXXTentacion has died after being shot in Florida, TMZ reports.

Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Source: XXXTentacion/YouTube

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, which was his real name, reportedly died after being shot by two unidentified men who ran up to his car while he was motorcycle shopping.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, but TMZ quotes the Broward Co. Sheriff's Department in confirming he died from his injuries.

His song 'SAD!' has risen sharply in the New Zealand charts since the news of his death broke after his album '?' peaked at number 2 when released in March this year.

He was 20 years old.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Soundcloud rapper XXXTentacion dead after Florida shooting

02:30
2
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Kaikoura woman spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

00:21
3
It’s not the first time the sharp-tongued French President has taken it upon himself to teach morality.

Watch: 'Ca va, Manu?' - Cheeky teen told off by Emmanuel Macron after informal greeting during official event

4
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Streaming issues leave Socceroos fans outraged at FIFA World Cup coverage in Australia

00:44
5
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Watch: Winston Peters suggests youth should 'get off their big half-acre' on buses for seniors


04:54
The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHB’s to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

'We can't fix everything up after six months' – Winston Peters asks for patience in nurses' pay dispute

The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHBs to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

00:15
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

00:34
The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.

Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

Locals reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud yesterday afternoon as a storm front passed across the Waikato town.

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 