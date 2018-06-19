Soundcloud rapper XXXTentacion dead after Florida shooting

American rapper XXXTentacion has died after being shot in Florida, TMZ reports.

Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. Source: XXXTentacion/YouTube

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, which was his real name, reportedly died after being shot by two unidentified men who ran up to his car while he was motorcycle shopping.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, but TMZ quotes the Broward Co. Sheriff's Department in confirming he died from his injuries.

His song 'SAD!' has risen sharply in the New Zealand charts since the news of his death broke after his album '?' peaked at number 2 when released in March this year.