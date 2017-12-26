 

Sound of Music actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies, aged 68

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, The Sound of Music, has died. She was 68.

UNITED STATES - APRIL 01: Vega$ - "The Night of the 1000 Eyes" 1979 Heather Menzies (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

Heather Menzies-Urich pictured in 1979.

Source: Getty

Her son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday (local time) in Frankford, Ontario, Canada. She had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

The 68-year-old actress died yesterday after a battle with brain cancer.
Source: Associated Press

The Sound of Music captured five Academy Awards, including best picture.

Variety reports that Menzies-Urich is survived by two other children, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Her husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002.

