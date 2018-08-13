 

Soul legend Aretha Franklin reportedly 'gravely ill'

Bang Showbiz
Aretha Franklin's family have reportedly gathered to say their goodbyes because she is "gravely ill".

The 76-year-old soul legend - who last performed at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party in New York in November - is said to be at her home in Detroit, where her loved ones have gathered to say their goodbyes.

According to Showbiz 411, her family have appealed for "prayers and privacy" for the Say a Little Prayer hitmaker.

Aretha's final public performance was at the Mann Center in Philadelphia in August 2017, where she reportedly battled through "exhaustion and dehydration" to "miraculously" complete the show.

The Respect singer cancelled a number of concerts last year, and admitted in February 2017 that her touring days were coming to an end.

She said at the time: "I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."

But later that year, she revealed plans to buy a nightclub near her home and do occasional shows there.

She said last August: "I'm interested in doing a small nightclub downtown, and [estate agent Bruce Schwartz] and I have been talking about this for a couple of years now and I'm just letting him know I'm still interested.

"In my retirement plan, I'd like to have a small club here in Detroit.

"It would be [called] Aretha's!

"From time to time I would sing, and of course, I would have special artists come in to perform for the city that people in Detroit like - Detroit favourites."

Aretha - whose three siblings all died of cancer - has battled ill health over the last few years and in 2011, denied she was suffering from pancreatic cancer, though she later admitted she'd had a tumour removed.

Last November, she was the subject of a death hoax online but insisted she was "doing well" when she spoke up to deny the reports.

She said: "I'm doing well generally, all test have come back good."

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)
Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation November 2017. Source: Getty
The Whangarei string quartet are still buzzing a week after their win.

Meet the Whangārei quartet believed to be first Māori group to win prestigious chamber music contest

US popstar Pink returns to Sydney stage after 'excruciating' stomach virus

Ruby Rose deletes Twitter account following Batwoman backlash

Bang Showbiz
Australian actress Ruby Rose has quit Twitter following a backlash against her casting as Batwoman.

The 32-year-old actress was recently announced as the first openly gay superhero in a TV series, which she described as a "game changer", but Ruby has subsequently decided to delete her Twitter account in response to the onslaught of negativity she's received.

Ruby's final tweet before shutting down her account saw the model-turned-actress bemoan the reaction to her casting in the upcoming TV series.

By contrast, Ruby previously hailed the significance of the move, admitting she'd been overcome with emotion every time she'd stopped to think about her latest casting.

She told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "I kept spontaneously crying and I kind of feel like I'm going to do it now, so I'm just going to..."

Ruby - who came out as a lesbian at the age of 12 - then explained that her casting as Batwoman has reminded her of her own childhood experiences.

She said: "I think the reason I kept getting so emotional was that growing up watching TV, I never saw anyone on TV that I can identify with. Let alone a superhero, you know?

"And I've always had this saying ... well, not me, but Oscar Wilde ... which is be yourself because everyone else is taken. I've lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was, be the person you needed when you were younger.

"I feel like one motto led me to the other and, you know, I kept crying about it."

The character of Batwoman first appeared in comic books as a romantic interest for Batman.

But she has been openly gay in the comics since 2006, when she was reintroduced as a lesbian of Jewish descent.

Ruby Rose arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' XXX: Return Of Xander Cage held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California. USA.
Source: Bang Showbiz
Katy Perry speaks about her NZ plans and what she thinks about Jacinda Ardern ahead of Auckland shows

Pop powerhouse Katy Perry hits our shores next week to wrap up her Witness tour in Auckland.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Carolyn Robinson flew to Brisbane to interview the singer, who says there's a special reason why Auckland will get the best show of the lot.

The 13-time Grammy nominated artist was last in New Zealand in 2014 and is playing Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 of August at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Find out Perry's plans for her crew in NZ and what she thinks of our Prime Minister in the video above.

Carolyn Robinson flew to Brisbane to interview the star, who says there is a special reason Auckland will get the best of her world tour. Source: Seven Sharp
