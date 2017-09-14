The Sopranos actor Frank Vincent who played Tony Soprano's nemesis dies - report

Famous The Sopranos actor Frank Vincent has reportedly died, aged 78.

Actor Frank Vincent. Source: Getty

Vincent was best known for his roles as Tony Soprano's nemesis Phil Leotardo in the popular American crime drama television series and Billy Batts in 1990 American crime film Goodfellas.

Frank also starred in a number of Martin Scorsese films during his career, which spanned 41 years.

TMZ reports the veteran actor died in a New Jersey hospital this morning after suffering a heart attack last week and undergoing open surgery for it yesterday.

He died during the operation.