 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Entertainment


The Sopranos actor Frank Vincent who played Tony Soprano's nemesis dies - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Famous The Sopranos actor Frank Vincent has reportedly died, aged 78.

NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Actor Frank Vincent attends "The Sopranos: The Complete Fifth Season" DVD launch party at English is Italian on June 6, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Actor Frank Vincent.

Source: Getty

Vincent was best known for his roles as Tony Soprano's nemesis Phil Leotardo in the popular American crime drama television series and Billy Batts in 1990 American crime film Goodfellas.

Frank also starred in a number of Martin Scorsese films during his career, which spanned 41 years.

TMZ reports the veteran actor died in a New Jersey hospital this morning after suffering a heart attack last week and undergoing open surgery for it yesterday.

He died during the operation.

Vincent also appeared in Raging Bull, Casino and Do the Right Thing.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:55
The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Watch: 'My call' - Jacinda Ardern takes responsibility for pulling the plug on tax plan

Labour leader does massive flip-flop over concerns they're losing votes over tax clarity.

01:23
The TOP leaders says the 'party vote is the most important vote'.

Watch: Gareth Morgan defiant in face of low TOP poll ratings days out from the election

The latest poll puts TOP well below the 5 per cent threshold to get into Parliament.

02:11
Kaitaia could get funding for a sports centre if Labour win, while National has promised a velodrome upgrade for Whanganui.

Bill English to meet Gisborne farmers, Jacinda Ardern on the West Coast as parties await latest 1 NEWS poll

The results of the latest 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will be unveiled this evening.

00:26
The 73-year-old New Zealand star stopped performing over a year ago but has now officially retired.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa announces retirement from opera singing

The 73 year old star actually stopped performing over a year ago but now she's making it official.

03:03
Michael Holland returns to Panmure Park and Ride, where commuter chaos reigns supreme.

Clean-up and patrols coming at 'feral' Auckland park and ride where drivers block each other in

Auckland Transport says it'll start today by draining floodwaters at Panmure Park and Ride.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 