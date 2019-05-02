Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share wedding photo

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared the first picture from their French wedding on their Instagram accounts.

The couple married in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas in May before exchanging vows for a second time in Europe in front of their family and friends last weekend and have now shown off their nuptials on their Instagram accounts.

Captioning their identical posts with "Mr and Mrs Jonas", the black and white photo showed the Sucker singer sporting a dark suit and bowtie as he walked down the aisle holding hands with his new wife as guests threw flower petals into the air.

Sophie wore a long white gown with full lace sleeves and a deep-V neckline and the stunning dress was shown from all angles in a post from Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquiere.

The artistic director of women's collections shared a photo taken from behind at a fitting, showing off the silver detailing on the former 'Game of Thrones' star's dress and its train, as well as her lace embellished veil.

He captioned the photo: "Absolute beauty".