Sony announces PlayStation 5 release date, updated controller features

Sony announced today the release date of its next-gen gaming console, the PlayStation 5.

According to a post on its official blog page, the console will be released sometime in the US holiday 2020 period.

The timeframe should see the long-awaited PlayStation 5 in gamers' hands between October and December next year.

President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, gave more details of the release, including an updated controller, in the blog post.

"Today I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020.

"One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion."

Mr Ryan then outlined how haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will feature in the new controller.