TODAY |

Sony announces PlayStation 5 release date, updated controller features

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Technology
Business

Sony announced today the release date of its next-gen gaming console, the PlayStation 5.

According to a post on its official blog page, the console will be released sometime in the US holiday 2020 period.

The timeframe should see the long-awaited PlayStation 5 in gamers' hands between October and December next year.

President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, gave more details of the release, including an updated controller, in the blog post.

"Today I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020.

"One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion."

Mr Ryan then outlined how haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will feature in the new controller.

So far, there has been no word on what the gaming system will cost. 

PlayStation logo.
More From
Entertainment
Technology
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:10
Mongrel Mob member fighting meth epidemic says prevention's the only way to stop people getting hooked
2
Nine-year-old facing five murder charges in deadly Illinois fire
3
Family of woman who died in Auckland's Avondale in shock, as police investigation continues
4
Dog returns home 19 days after going through truck windscreen in Auckland crash
5
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:17

'If you've got a $7.5 billion surplus you are over-taxing' - Bridges calls out Government after opening of books
03:00

Company making Costco pyjamas flagged for forced labour

Hailey Bieber posts images of elaborate wedding dress with message embroidered in train
01:58

As Government surplus climbs to $7.5b, PM declines to say if tax cut will be considered