Sons of Zion, Ladi6 headline Auckland's Christmas in the Park line up

Kiwi reggae group Sons of Zion and Ladi6 are set to headline Auckland's Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park next month.

They'll be joined by a talented line-up of local artists for the free outdoor concert, including Dane Moeke, Silika Isaia, Sammy V, Razé, Keshia Paulse, Brotherhood Musiq, James Harvey-Gibbons, Catherine Cameron and Verity Howells, the event detailed in a statement.

Brotherhood Musiq and Keshia Paulse. Source: Christmas in the Park

Artists were selected for the line-up through nationwide auditions held earlier this year, Christmas in the Park creative director Dixon Nacey said.

"New Zealand has a massive talent pool to choose from and those who made it through will be on the big stage in Auckland with our sensational headline acts, touring ensemble, a 20-piece band, a gospel choir and 12 local dance groups," Mr Nacey said.

Since 1994, Christmas in the Park has raised millions of dollars for New Zealand charities.

This year's proceeds will once go towards Youthline, a charity which helps support and develop over 50,000 young people every year.

Christmas in the Park will be held at the Auckland Domain on Saturday, December 14.

New Zealand musician Karoline Tamati, better known as Ladi6, at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
