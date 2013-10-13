TODAY |

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam thinks he has Covid-19 for second time

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Charlie Hunnam had coronavirus “earlier this year”, and thinks he might have it again.

Actor Charlie Hunnam. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Sons of Anarchy star recently revealed he battled the virus at the beginning of the year, and is now concerned he might have caught it again, because he’s experiencing symptoms including a “persistent fever” and a “dry cough”.

He explained: "I'm not sure what I have. I have a little bit of a persistent fever, a dry cough, a little bit of fatigue, so it could be Covid.”

Charlie, 40, then admitted he’s already taken a test which came back negative, and added: "So I could be unfairly jumping to conclusions. But it feels consistent.”

The actor also explained that his current illness is nothing like the bought of coronavirus he had before, because last time he didn’t experience any major symptoms except for the loss of taste and smell.

He said during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: "It didn’t feel like this. I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days and had a little bit of fatigue. This feels very, very different. This feels much more like flu.”

Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic
Television
Movies
