Songwriter behind Friends theme song dies, aged 72

Songwriter Allee Willis, who wrote the famous Friends theme song has died of a heart attack at age 72 in Los Angeles, according to media reports.

Allee Willis Source: CNN

Willis had been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year for her catelogue of hits, such as Earth Wind and Fire's Boogie Wonderland, the Petshop Boys' and Dusty Springfield's What Have I Done to Deserve This? and Patti LaBelle's Stir it Up, according to Reuters.

She also scored Broadway hit The Colour Purple and wrote You're the Best, the theme from 1980s hit movie The Karate Kid.

The two-time Grammy winner was once described as "a queen of kitsch who made the whole world sing" by The New York Times.

Source: Seven Sharp

"I, very thankfully, have a few songs that will not go away but they are schlepping along 900 others," she told the newspaper.

Willis wrote I'll Be There for You as a 60-second theme song for Friends but the Rembrandts, who came on to record the hit, wanted to expand it into a full song, according to Reuters.