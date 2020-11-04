Song from Broadway hit Hamilton takes on new meaning as Americans queue to cast ballots

Tony and Grammy award winner, Leslie Odom Jr, has released a new video singing his song Wait For It from the Broadway musical Hamilton to ask voters to be patient waiting for the Presidential election results.

The PSA is produced by the non-partisan pro-democracy organisation RepresentUs and features everyday Americans--from military members to essential workers--plus cameos from Amy Schumer and Ed Helms.

The results of the presidential election might not be known for days because a record number of Americans voted early by mail and some states don't allow election numbers to be counted prior to election day.