Son of slain rapper XXXTentacion born in Florida

Associated Press
The son of slain rapper XXXTentacion was born last month at a South Florida hospital.

The baby's 20-year-old mother Jenesis Sanchez tells Miami television station WPLG that she named the boy Gekyume (pronounced GEK-yoom) which the rapper made up before he was fatally shot June 18 during an apparent robbery near Fort Lauderdale. She says the name means a "different state or next universe of thought."

Sanchez says she'll call the baby Yume. She shared his photo in on Instagram. Sanchez said she had planned a home delivery but instead underwent an emergency C-section in Boca Raton.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, would have turned 21 three days before the baby was born January 26.

Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.
Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. Source: XXXTentacion/YouTube
