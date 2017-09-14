 

'Someone who just really 'gets' what life should be about': Toni Street's 20 minute chat with inspiring Pink

Toni Street 

Seven Sharp Presenter

I sat nervously in the darkened room on the eighth floor of the Viceroy Hotel in Santa Monica eagerly awaiting my precious 20 minutes with singing superstar Pink.

Toni said Pink was "thoughtful and engaging".
Source: Seven Sharp

We were told she would be running 15 minutes late, and on the button she emerged decked out in, you guessed it, a pink jacket.

Watch Toni Street's full interview with Pink tonight on Seven Sharp

I had contemplated dressing in top to toe Pink myself, but thought that might come across a bit over the top, so instead opted for pink heels and nails, and she instantly complimented them.

Thoughtful and engaging is how I’d best describe Pink.

Before the cameras even started rolling, she’d launched into a story about how someone on a flight recently told her "you must never see your kids", and she’d firmly replied "my kids come everywhere with me".

We all know Pink speaks her mind, and this interview was that way from start to finish.

This is a woman who is fiercely loyal and loving towards her family.

She’d just taken her daughter Willow roller skating two days earlier, because it was what she’d loved to do as a child, and at a special singing showcase the night before, both Willow and her husband joined her on stage.

Passion oozes from Pink, particularly when she’s talking about haters on social media, politics, and speaking out about what’s right and wrong.

We saw that recently at the Video Music Awards, when she delivered a speech to her daughter about loving yourself, after she’d claimed she was the ugliest girl in her class and looked like a boy.

With an impressionable nearly five-year-old daughter of my own I pressed Pink for details on the power point presentation (which she clarified was actually a Word document) she’d created for Willow.

It consisted of images of androgynous stars like Michael Jackson and David Bowie, with the aim of illustrating to Willow that beautiful and successful people come in all shapes and sizes.

Pink herself has an enviable appearance, particularly for someone with an eight-month-old baby, she told me she’s more into her cardio than weights, and hits the gym around three times a week.

When my 20 minutes was up, I was loath to leave, it felt like I’d been chatting to someone who just really "gets" what life should be about, someone who cares about the world around her, but at the same time doesn’t take life too seriously (her pet peeve is uptight people).

If she ever comes down this way again, no doubt she’ll love us Kiwis then!

Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 