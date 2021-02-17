Sol3 Mio's Moses Mackay signs on as next NZ Bachelor after requesting diverse cast of women

Tall, dark, handsome and can sing. There's no head-scratching as to why Sol3 Mio's Moses Mackay is a great catch to be New Zealand's next Bachelor.

Moses Mackay has been named as New Zealand's next Bachelor. Source: 1 NEWS

The 30-year-old crooner for Sol3 Mio, a classical-singing Kiwi group, has just been named as the nation's next Bachelor for season four.

But he told 1 NEWS he originally said no to the gig.

The opera singer said people often don't place him in that career, so he wanted a cast of women that was more than skin deep for this season of the show.

"They [producers] just told me to sit with it and rethink and consider their offer and so the first thing I said to them, I said 'the only reason why I would actually consider doing it is if you would be interested in making it a diverse cast, and so I would love to see a multi-sized, multicultural [group]'," he said.

"I said 'I would love to see ladies that best represent New Zealand and not just look the same, same, same as possibly other seasons have been.

"I said 'if you're willing to go through that route and try and change those stereotypes', I said 'now I'm interested, now I'm listening' because me, in my career I've been faced with a lot of people just assuming that I wouldn't be singing opera, they assume that I'd never sing in the Royal Albert Hall in front of the Queen, and they'd never assume that I'd be on a reality TV show called The Bachelor.

"I think that anything in terms of breaking down those stereotypes and creating new ways of being, I'm interested and that was my thinking behind me wanting to do it."

The women are yet to be revealed, but Mackay said the lineup fit his request.

However, when asked if his ideal woman had to have a good voice, Mackay said when it comes to the perfect partner, he doesn't have a set checklist of what he's looking for - other than she can't be married or related to him, of course.

"I feel like when you know, you just know," he said.

"I don't feel like I went in there looking for someone ... I feel like when people go in looking for the 'right' person I feel like that's an unrealistic idea for me to find the perfect match.

"I think the first thing people need to ask themselves is are they the right person? Are they in the right place to be dating, to be in a relationship? I think once you're in that head space anything that you put your heart into can become really wonderful, whether it be a relationship or whether it be music or just life in general."

Moses Mackay. Source: Daniel Medini

Mackay is no stranger to the spotlight, having travelled the world performing, but he said being the Bachelor and opening up about intimate topics in front of a national audience was probably one of the most challenging things he's done in his life.

"I want to talk about vulnerabilities of being in love and what that feels like and what that looks like," he said.

"Everyone is out there looking for that deeper connection."

Without giving away any spoilers, Mackay said he was happy with his season's ending.

Being on the show "definitely came as a surprise, but I had a lot of fun and I really enjoyed it", he said.

"I never thought in a million years that I'd ever step into those shoes but I did.

"Being a creative and being a musician we live a unique lifestyle in terms of always living in that creative zone, working on different projects and this one, I just feel like for me it was adventures and meeting people, and this is just another one of those crazy stories that I can add to my list of stories that I have under my belt."

He admitted, though, that his mates had a good laugh when he shared the news of going on the show.

"My friends laughed, they laughed, but at the same time I guess they wanted me to do it so they could laugh and enjoy it, but at the same time they support me and they've got my back."

However, they'd be used to seeing Mackay in the spotlight, both on stage and in front of the TV cameras.

He was a contestant on reality series Celebrity Treasure Island in 2019, where he competed for his chosen charity The Dream Chaser Foundation, which raises awareness about the bone marrow registry.

Filming for The Bachelor ended last year.