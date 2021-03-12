Sol3 Mio perform touching cover of Lewis Capaldi's Hold Me While You Wait

The Sol3 Mio boys have serenaded the Breakfast show with a touching performance of Lewis Capaldi hit Hold Me While You Wait.

The trio was halfway through their nationwide tour when they were hurtled back into lockdown.

"I feel like every time we schedule, it gets cancelled. Third time lucky, I feel like this is third time lucky," Pene Pati said.

Moses Mackay, currently starring on The Bachelor New Zealand, told Breakfast the boys were finishing up their final performance in the South Island, in the Christchurch Town Hall, when "all the alarms went off".

"The emergency alarms went off," he said. "Mid-verse, mid-song, we had to stop and we were just like, 'You know what? Keep singing. We're going to sing through the night.'

"It was just so beautiful, man."