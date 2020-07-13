Sol3 Mio belt out Bob Marley classics ahead of their Auckland show

Operatic Trio Sol3 Mio warmed up their vocal chords with a couple of Bob Marley classics this morning after announcing their first show together in more than six months.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Moses Mackay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati told TVNZ1's Breakfast that they're planning a "big celebration" at Spark arena, with tickets going on sale Friday.

After chatting with John Campbell throughout the show, the trio gave a superb rendition of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds, leading into One Love.

Sol3 Mio looking for 'youngsters' to share stage with at their first concert of 2020

The trio have put out a call for young performers who want to be a part of the show, which takes place in a month's time.