'So grateful to my beautiful family' - Eva Longoria pregnant with first child

The bun is in the oven.

Eva Longoria. Source: Getty

Actress Eva Longoria has confirmed her pregnancy with a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

She posted the picture today to her official account on the social media site with the caption "New year, new adventures. I'm so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this baby so much love already".

It will Longoria's first child. She's already a stepmother to husband Jose "Pepe" Baston's four children from a previous marriage.