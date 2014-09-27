TODAY |

Snooki confirmed with Covid-19 - 'This is scary'

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is battling coronavirus.

The Jersey Shore star has revealed she is spending Valentine's Day "isolated" in her room, with her symptoms first starting as a cold but before long she was "napping all day", prompting her to get tested.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day! This ones a bit different ... I have Covid. I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out.

"My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary. My symptoms started out as just a bad sinus cold. Headache, Stuffy nose & mild cough. Then I felt super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested.

"Today I just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN.

"The rest of my family tested negative, so I am here hiding out in my bedroom until this is over. Slide over to the next pic. I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor from my family. Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine’s Day! Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone! (sic)"

Her fans and friends have rushed to social media to wish her well.

One wrote: "I love you mama rest up and get better soon!!! ... (sic)"

Whilst another added: "Get better lovey ... shout if you need me (sic)"

A third shared: "DAMN IT, ugh she gotchu! Glad the family is safe & negative, get better soon boo, miss yew lots. (sic)"

